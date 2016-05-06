Salman Khan likely to tie knot with Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur later this year!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is being touted as one of India’s most eligible bachelor since years. But, it seems like his no strings attached days are going to end soon. There are reports that the superstar Khan is planning to tie knot to his long-time girlfriend and Romanian beauty Lulia Vantur later this year.

Whenever, the actor makes his public appearance or meets the press, there’s always one foreseeable question comes his way about when he will get married? But, now it seems like the actor is all set to break millions of heart soon.

“The not-young and single superstar may well be married by the year’s end. The forever bachelor has decided that nuff’s nuff. We hear his current girlfriend, a foreigner, may soon end up being the most powerful woman in the film biz,” reads a blind item in Mumbai Mirror.

Now, if you are wondering what brought this sudden change in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ star, then read on. “Not an enviable spot, we assure you, for it isn’t her love that will make him pop ring. Rather it’s his ailing mum, who wants to see her baby boy well taken care of. Oh, the more things change.”

Precisely, it is Salman’s mother who wants his son to get married as she thinks his wife will be the better person to take care of him. But, on the other hand the superstar’s father and writer Salim Khan seems okay with his son’s life. Recently, he had openly talked about star’s wedding plans saying that it is up to him if he wishes to get hitched or stay single.

“It’s Salman’s choice. Whenever he wants to marry or not marry. I have never influenced my children, neither have I approved their choice. This is a family that never insults anybody, leave aside giving orders. It’s a big responsibility. Kal ko shaadi mein gadbad ho jaaye toh aake mujhe bolenge ki aap hi ne kaha tha shaadi karne (laughs),” Salim had told SpotboyE then.

On work front, the superstar will soon be seen next in “Sultan,” as a wrestler. Directed by Ali Abaas Zafar, the film also cast Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda in significant roles. The film Sultan is slated to release on Eid this year.