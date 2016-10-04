Salman Khan poses with monks in Manali

Mumbai, Oct 04: Salman Khan seems to be taking his filming career into a spiritual realm as he was recently seen posing for the lens amongst the monks in Manali.

The 50-year-old ‘Sultan’ actor is reportedly back in his work mode and is shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ in Manali.

The ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ star’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma posted the actor’s picture on Instagram and wrote alongside, “#manalidiaries #tubelight @beingsalmankhan.”

The picture shows Salman wearing a maroon vest and posed for the camera with a smile, along with a bunch of Buddhist monks and nuns.

‘Tubelight’ is a Bollywood historical war drama film which will also feature 32-year-old Chinese actress and singer Zhu Zhu.

The Kabir Khan directed flick is slated to release next year.

