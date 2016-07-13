Salman Khan promise me Rs 20 crore as royalty for making ‘Sultan’ : Mohammad Sabir from Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur, July 13: A complaint case against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Anushka Sharma, film director Ali Zafar Abbas and others was heard in a local court in a case of alleged cheating.

Mohammad Sabir Ansari alias Sabir Baba, a resident of Muzaffarpur, in a complaint case filed in the chief judicial magistrate’s court here on July 8, had contended that Salman Khan, the hero of Bollywood flick ‘Sultan’ released last week, had promised to give him Rs 20 crore as royalty for making a film based on his life.

His counsel Sudhir Kumar Ojha said that Sabir had narrated his tale to Salman Khan in Mumbai in 2010 and the actor then promised the money if a film was made based on it.

The case came up for hearing today before the CJM, Muzaffarpur, Ram Chandra Prasad, who transferred it to the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, S K Tripathi and fixed July 26, 2016 as the next date of hearing.

The case has been filed under vaious sections of IPC including 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).