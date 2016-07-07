Why Salman Khan rejects Sonakshi Sinha in ‘Dabangg 3 ?

Mumbai, July 07: Salman Khan is all set to come out with “Dabangg 3” but Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly not be a part of the film’s cast. IB Times reported that the “Sultan” actor is not willing to work with Sonakshi and thus the makers of “Dabangg 3” are looking for a different actress for its female lead role.

“He (Salman) is not keen on working with Sonakshi. So, the producers are looking for another actress. Nobody has been finalised yet,” SpotboyE quoted a source as saying. Citing reasons behind Salman not willing to work with the “Akira” actress, the report said that the superstar is miffed with her.

According to IB Times Sonakshi was offered the lead role in “Dolly Ki Doli,” which was produced by Arbaaz Khan, but the actress had refused the offer and this had not gone down well with Salman, according to the report. It also said that Salman and Sonakshi have not been in talking terms ever since the two had a verbal argument at Arpita Khan Sharma’s wedding.

Earlier, it was reported that Salman had ignored Sonakshi at a recent awards function and had refused to pose with her. However, the actress’ publicist had denied the rumours and said that everything is fine between the two stars. Sonakshi had made her Bollywood debut with “Dabangg” and later she was seen as the female lead in “Dabangg 2” as well the report says.

Meanwhile, Salman’s latest release “Sultan” has made a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film has received positive response from most of the critics and is likely to become one of the actor’s biggest blockbusters. On the other hand, Sonakshi will next be seen as the main lead in AR Murugadoss’ upcoming movie “Akira.”