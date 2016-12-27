Salman Khan ropes in Jacqueline Fernandez’s for his jewelry line ad-shoot

Mumbai,Dec27:Salman Khan‘s foundation Being Human is launching its fashion jewellery line on 27th December on the star’s 51st birthday. Salman’s Kick co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen advertising the brand along with him. Donno if it’s the styling or the chemistry, but the two are looking fabulous together. The jewellery is inspired by core values such as love, care, share joy, help and hope. The design has a unisex appeal and is a perfect balance of Salman’s desi style and International fashion trends.

“Being Human is a brand with a soul, and with this association, we are moving to the next step of expansion. People have always given me and Being Human tremendous love and I hope we continue to receive it in the days to come,” Salman said in a statement.



Whole stylish range of fashion Jewellery have been designed for everyday wear and priced from Rs.150 to Rs.3000. More than 80% of products are within the price bracket of Rs. 1500, rendering the collections to be affordable and trendy. Part proceeds of the sales go to charity to support twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged.There will be an exclusive discount of 20 percent on fashion jewellery for Salman’s fans on app from 27th December 2016 to 8th January 2017.

Being Human has tied up with Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd, which has the exclusive global licensee to design, manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.”We have worked very closely in the past with Salman Khan and the association has been a gratifying and joyous one. Salman Khan represents modern-day India and has a huge global and mass appeal. His presence will boost our brand equity and will assist us to move effortlessly into national and international markets,” said Prasad Kapre, the CEO and Director of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd.