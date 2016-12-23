Salman Khan says he hates Aamir Khan; Why?

New Delhi, Dec. 23 : Superstar Salman Khan is all praises for Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ and even said he hates the actor professionally.

A day before its release, Salman watched the sports biopic with his family and later took to his Instagram account to congratulate the ‘PK’ star.

“My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally!” he wrote.

Karan Johar too took to his Twitter account to express his love and wrote, “Humungous LOVE for #Dangal …and deservingly so!!! Such an exhilarating Cinema experience….watch it soon!!!!! @aamir_khan”

