Salman Khan and Sunny Leone are the most searched Film stars of past decade

Mumbai, July 15: Salman Khan and Sunny Leone have topped Google’s most-searched Indian actors of the decade list, reported Hindustan Times. Both these stars have given enough to people to talk about.The announcement comes on the back of a concerted effort by the search giant to focus on Indian films

Salman’s court cases and blockbusters are two major reasons why he has grabbed headlines often. His private life is also something that is closely followed by fans and covered extensively by the media, especially when it has something to do with the affairs (most of which he hasn’t openly admitted to).

Sources in the know have claimed that the superstar is dating Romanian actress-model Iulia Vantur these days and the couple is all set to tie the knot some time this year. What triggered the buzz was Salman and Iulia’s joint entry at Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough’s reception bash in Mumbai from a few weeks ago.

“Yes, we did go to that party, but am I not allowed to go anywhere with anybody? So, if I am seen outside with any woman, will I be married off to her?,” India Today quoted the “Sultan” actor as saying.

Sunny first came into the limelight with her “Bigg Boss 5” appearance. Later, she went on to sign films and emerged successful. Recently, the leading lady shot with Shah Rukh Khan for an item number in “Raees.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif are trailing behind, filling up the number 2 slots. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have made it to top 5, so have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajal Aggarwal and Deepika Padukone.

Amitabh leads the most searched classic actors list with Kamal Haasan, Rajesh Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty and Dev Anand in tow. In the female category, Rekha bags first position followed by Sridevi, Madhubala, Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman (in that order).

“PK,” “Baahubali,” “Kahaani,” “Aashiqui 2” and “Dhoom 3” are the top most-searched films of the decade.

Google has, in the recent past, ramped up its search results in order to provide more contextual information for searches related to Indian films. “With around 1 in 10 mobile searches in India related to Indian cinema, we recently launched a range of immersive search experiences that give film lovers an easy way to discover and explore everything they want to know about their favourite movies, stars, music, dialogues actors and more,” said Sapna Chadha, Google India’s marketing head.