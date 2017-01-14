Salman Khan to team up with Govinda on Bigg Boss 10 for ‘Weekend ka Vaar’

January 14, 2017
New Delhi  , Jan.14  : To set the stage on fire of Bigg Boss 10, the bromance of the actor Salman Khan and Govinda is back again!
Known to create magic on screen with their presence, the two have shared the screen in several films like Partner and Salaam-e-Ishq, to name a few.
The 53-year-old ‘Partner’ actor recently shot for ‘Bigg Boss 10’ with host Salman for Weekend ka Vaar episode.
To express his happiness, Salman took to Twitter and posted a picture, captioning “Shooting with Partner @Govinda_HeroNo1”.
While on his way to Bigg Boss house, Govinda also took to twitter and wrote “On my way to the Bigg Boss house! How excited are you? #BiggBoss10 #Aa Gaya Hero.”
Govinda was on the show to promote his upcoming movie ‘Aa Gaya Hero’. ANI)

