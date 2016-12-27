Salman Khan turned 51 today: Being In Touch App by him  launched

Mumbai, Dec 27: As promised, Salman Khan has launched his Being In Touch App on his birthday today. The hunk of a superstar, who promises to “being in touch” with his fans through the App, has turned 51.

The Bollywood heavyweight took to Twitter at 11AM this morning to announce the launch of his App that is now available for downloading.

The App will help users in getting attractive discounts on Salman’s clothing line- Being Human.

