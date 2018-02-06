Salman Khan’s ladki Warina Hussain’s energy drink video breaking the internet

Even Durex congratulated Salman Khan after he tweeted ‘Muje ladki milgayi’.

Mujhe ladki mil gayi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

And PVR offered the ‘first movie date’ with them. Anyhow, it was all Salman khan’s gimmick to get attention for the launching of Warina Hussain for the movie Loveratri.

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Warina Hussain did a Cadbury ad before and now she got the typical Bollywood launching style with big shots.

She poster her ad before in her instagram account

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

Fans account also doing their rounds!

This photoshoot!

When the Instagram account is on demand, the Facebook page in the name of Warina Hussain is inactive and deleted all posts till the date. That includes, ‘Happy energy’ drink advertisement.

Take a look