Salman Khan’s ladki Warina Hussain’s energy drink video breaking the internet

February 6, 2018 | By :

Even Durex congratulated Salman Khan after he tweeted ‘Muje ladki milgayi’.

And PVR offered the ‘first movie date’ with them. Anyhow, it was all Salman khan’s gimmick to get attention for the launching of Warina Hussain for the movie Loveratri.

Warina Hussain did a Cadbury ad before and now she got the typical Bollywood launching style with big shots.

Share your smile 🙂 #feelingfestive #diwali

A post shared by WARINA HUSSAIN (@warinahussain) on

She poster her ad before in her instagram account

Fans account also doing their rounds!

This photoshoot!

When the Instagram account is on demand, the Facebook page in the name of Warina Hussain is inactive and deleted all posts till the date. That includes, ‘Happy energy’ drink advertisement.

Take a look

Tags: , , ,
Top