Salman sings his version of Sultan song

Mumbai, Jun 10 : Actor Salman Khan, who was last heard crooning to a Bollywood song from Sooraj Pancholi-Athiya Shetty’s debut movie Hero (2015), turned singer again as he posted his version of a song, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’, from his upcoming release Sultan.

Salman broke the news on Twitter and posted, “Ek baar maine commitment kar di Toh… So suno jag…. in my voice . #JagGhoomeyaSalmanVersion.”

Ek baar maine commitment kar di Toh… So suno jag…. in my voice . #JagGhoomeyaSalmanVersion . Link: https://t.co/wcjfVFpy0D — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 9, 2016



The original version has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, with Neha Bhasin lending her voice for the female version.

An ode to true love and the kind of commitment as well as affection that makes the world go around, Jag Ghoomeya has a Sufi touch blended with a folksy theme.

This romantic rendition talks about the purity and spirituality of true love and appears in the film at a key juncture of Sultan’s romance with Aarfa.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and written-directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan will release this Eid 2016.

