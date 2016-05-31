Salt Lake gangrape: Three arrested after identity confirmed in CCTV footage

Kolkata, May 31: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old woman at Salt Lake’s Sector-V in a moving vehicle late Sunday night.

Officials of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said the three accused were nabbed from a hideout at Haroa in North 24-Parganas district last night following a massive raid.

They were identified after the police examined CCTV footage of the crime, which has been preserved as an evidence, a police official said.

The incident occurred when the woman, singer at a bar on VIP road which leads to the airport, had gone to a multiplex at Sector-V at Salt Lake to meet a friend.

She was waiting on the road for transport when an SUV pulled over in front of her and three to four persons forced her into the vehicle. They allegedly assaulted her and then took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, police said.

The woman was dumped on the roadside in an unconscious state at Sector-1 in Salt lake. She was rescued by a mobile unit of the police in the early hours yesterday, police officials said.

An FIR was lodged with the Electronic Complex Police Station under Salt Lake Sector-V against four to five unknown persons on the basis of her statement given to the police