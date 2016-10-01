Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad dominates in Allahabad union elections

Allahabad, October 1: In the Allahabad University Students Union elections, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) dominated. The RSS’ students wing bagged the President’s post. During last year, the ABVP had bagged all posts except that of the president. Very few of its candidates were elected as office bearers.

Defeating his nearest rival Ajit Yadav, the ABVP candidate Rohit Mishra was elected to the post of the president, by a margin of 95 votes in the polls. The results were declared on friday nignt. It is for the first time in the last five years when ABVP has won the President’s post, reports indianexpress.com.

The Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha, which is the students’ wing of the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, put up a strong performance. Its candidates Adil Hamza and Shivbalak Yadav got elected to the posts of vice-president and general secretary respectively. ABVP’s Abhishek Kumar Pandey alias Yogi was elected as the joint secretary while Sabha’s Manish Kumar Saini bagged the post of cultural secretary.

Notably, none of the women candidates were elected to any of the key posts despite the buoyancy that pervaded on the campus in the wake of the victory of Richa Singh last year, who became the first woman president of the AU students’ union in several decades and had contested as an independent candidate.