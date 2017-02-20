Samajwadi Party-Congress tie-up has wiped the smile off Modi’s face: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 20: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today claimed that the coming together of Samajwadi Party and Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has wiped the smile off Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

Rahul, who is contesting the crucial state polls from Amethi, also took a dig at Modi’s “adopted son of Uttar Pradesh” remark.

“In 2014 Modi said ‘Ganga maiya has called her son to Varanasi’. He said Varanasi was his mother and he was the son of Varanasi…Modiji, relations are nurtured and not claimed,” he said at an election meeting here.

“Modiji if you have made relations with the people of UP you will also have to maintain them,” he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Prime Minister had been rattled by the SP-Congress alliance.

“Earlier Prime Minister used to be in a good mood but ever since Congress and SP have formed an alliance, he has lost the smile on his face,” he said.

Referring to waiving of farmers’ loans worth Rs 7,000 crores by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, Rahul said, “If Modi has to take a similar step, he should convene a Cabinet meeting and can do it in five minutes. But his intentions are not clean.”