Samajwadi Party Crisis : BJP refuses to buy Mulayam Singh’s ‘all is well’, demands truth

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 26: Refusing to accept party supremo Mulayam Singh’s claim that ‘all is well’ in the crisis-hit Samajwadi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday questioned him that if there is no rift in the Yadav clan then why did he create such drama in the first place, calling on him to come up with the truth.

“If Mulayam Singh is saying there is no rift in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh then he should say why he wasted so much time of the nation and do so much of drama? You wanted to project unsuccessful Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that he was not allowed to work. But you got stuck here,” BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh told ANI.

“Now you are saying there is no rift. Now, Mulayam Singh need to tell whether he did this drama to save Akhilesh or there is really cracks in ties. He should expose this,” he added.

Reacting to reports that the four expelled Samajwadi Party leaders would be re-appointed in the party, Singh said the Samajwadi Party is violating the Constitution.

“They are making it clear that whenever they wish they can appoint or remove the leaders. This is toying with the Constitution. I believe the people of Uttar Pradesh will give its answer in 2017 election where they will completely remove the Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow yesterday, Mulayam said the family is one and the leaders are united, adding that some people are hatching conspiracies in the party.

He also said that Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will not be removed from the party.

When asked if the sacked ministers would be reinstated in the party, he replied, “I leave that to the Chief Minister to decide.”

“I have dedicated my entire political life towards the Samajwadi Party and have worked towards alleviating the troubles of my people,” Mulayam stated while steering clear of all questions regarding any animosity with Akhilesh.

Incumbent Chief Minister and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav, however, continues to remain adamant about having a decisive say in ticket distribution and ensuring the respectful return of Ramgopal Yadav and youth leaders to the party.