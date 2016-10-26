Samajwadi Party Crisis : Shivpal Yadav expels Akhilesh aide Pawan Pandey for 6 years

Lucknow, Oct 26: Samajwadi Party strongman Shivpal Yadav expels Akhilesh aide Pawan Pandey from the party for six years.

Akhilesh had sacked Shivpal, his uncle and partys state unit chief, along with three other pro-Amar Singh ministers from his Cabinet on Sunday, while his father Mulayam Singh Yadav hit back by dismissing Ramgopal Yadav, pro-CM cousin and SPs national general secretary, from the party for six years.

On Monday, this increasingly acrimonious family-cum-political fight was on full display in front of a crowd of 500 supporters, chiefs and block leaders. Mulayam Singh came down hard on his son and actually made a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Look at Modi, he has become PM with sheer hard work. He comes from a poor family and keeps claiming that he can’t live without his mother. He hasn’t left his mother even today.”