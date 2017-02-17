Samajwadi Party eyes Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Rae Bareli

Lucknow, Feb 17: With Priyanka Gandhi all set to attend the first election rally in Rae Bareli, the Samajwadi Party on Friday said the former’s presence is expected to make a lot of difference as far as the votes are concerned.

“Priyanka Gandhi has always been a big support for Congress. Her presence makes a difference. Supporters and commoners like it when any big leader comes out in support of the party. I wish her all the best from the Samajwadi Party and hope that she wins more number of seats,” Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh told ANI.

Asserting that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress is strong, she added that both the parties have two different manifestos, which aim to make Uttar Pradesh a better state.

Priyanka Gandhi played a key role in sewing the seat-sharing alliance of the two parties, according to which the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have fielded 298 and 105 candidates in the state, respectively.

As voting for the third phase of assembly polls begins in the state, Priyanka Gandhi will attend a rally in Raebareli constituency with Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

The next five phases of polling will be held on February 19, 23, 27 and March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will be done on March 11.