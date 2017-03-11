Samajwadi Party ready to accept people's mandate: Shivpal Yadav.

Etawah/UP, March 11: The Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav on Saturday said that the party would admit people’s mandate following the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh decides.

“All are waiting for the people’s decisions. We know that we are going to win the results though the people’s mandate will be admissible,” Yadav told.

The counting across the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur began at 8 a.m. this morning.

The Election Commission has declared guidelines on protection preparations for counting of votes, and has also set up all means for distributing trends and outcomes of elections of five assemblies.

In Uttar Pradesh, the counting will take place in 78 centres across 75 districts.

Chief Electoral Officer T. Venkatesh examined arrangements for the counting of votes through video conferencing.(ANI)