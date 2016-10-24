Samajwadi Party rift : Akhilesh told me he will form new party; Shivpal Yadav counters CM

Lucknow, Oct 24: Samajwadi Party workers boo Akhilesh Yadav’s uncle and sacked minister Shivpal Yadav as he begins addressing party workers inside the SP office in Lucknow.

Shivpal counterrs what Akhilesh told SP workers minutes ahead, and said Akhilesh told him he would be forming a new party. Shivpal said he swore on water from the holy Ganga and said Akhilesh told him he would be forming a new party and fighting polls together.

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, 43, fired Shivpal Yadav, 61, as a minister in his government for the second time in a month. It was seen as a direct challenge to his father, who has been promoting Shivpal over him.

Shivpal today asked party workers to evaluate his own contribution to the party and said he had worked as much as Akhilesh for the party. He then said the party will not tolerate indiscipline.

A day after a series of revenge sackings within the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday called a meeting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders to find ways to resolve the current political crisis in the party.

Monday’s meeting is certainly going to be crucial for Akhilesh Yadav’s fate as the Chief Minister of the state.