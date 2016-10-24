Samajwadi Party rift : Akhilesh Yadav breaks down, tells SP workers he Won’t form new party

Lucknow, Oct 24: Akhilesh Yadav breaks down while addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow saying he will NOT float a new party. He says he will stand up to the conspiracy and injustice against him and tells his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to decide the future of the party.

This comes as Mulayam Singh Yadav summoned all senior leaders, members of Parliament and legislative assembly, and former MPs and MLAs for a meeting at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Monday.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is at the meeting, but it is learnt that Ramgopal Yadav and Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh have not been invited.

With the recent political developments, there are allegations that Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Yadav, who is also the state party chief and friend Amar Singh is behind the political crisis in the state. This forced state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to take stringent measures against anti-party workers including Shivpal.

On Sunday, the family feud became bitter and the rift widened after Akhilesh sacked Shivpal along with three other cabinet ministers.