Samajwadi Party Rift : Everything is fine in Party Says Shivpal Singh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 25 : Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said “everything is fine” in the party, adding that he will obey the orders of chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“Everything is fine in the party,” Shivpal Singh Yadav told reporters after arriving at the party’s office here.

“I will obey the orders of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), whatever his orders are,” he added.

Shivpal Singh’s remarks came a day after the a bitter scuffle broke out between him and Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav at a meeting which ended on a fiery note.

Shivpal Singh accused the Chief Minister as a “liar” in front of Mulayam Singh and also alleged that he was trying to form a new party or stitch an alliance with another party.

Earlier on Sunday, in a dramatic tit-for-tat events in ruling SP, Akhilesh Yadav had ousted his uncle Shivpal Yadav and three others from the government, while the party brass retaliated by sacking SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav for six years.

UP assembly polls are due next year. In 2012 assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party won a record 224 seats out of the 403 seats.