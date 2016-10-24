Samajwadi Party Rift: Mulayam Singh also breaks down addressing party workers

Lucknow, Oct 24: Mulayam Singh Yadav, like his son Akhilesh also broke down while addressing party workers.

Tension was palpable much before the meeting began with youth supporters of Akhilesh mounting pressure on the leadership in support of the chief minister.

The meeting assumed significance as it came a day after Akhilesh engaged in a face-off with his father by sacking each other’s loyalists Ramgopal Yadav and Shivpal Yadav.

Akhilesh had sacked Shivpal, his uncle and party’s state unit chief, along with three other “pro-Amar Singh” ministers from his Cabinet.

Mulayam, in a tit-for-tat action, expelled Ramgopal, pro-CM cousin and SP’s national general secretary, from the party for six years, plunging the party into worst-ever crisis days ahead of its silver jubilee celebrations and at a time when Assembly elections were barely few months away.

“I feel really sad because of this rift in our family. We have worked really hard to form this party and we are facing a difficult situation. Those who can’t take criticism cannot become leaders. I have given respect to youth, I gave ticket to youth when and no one else did,” says Mulayam.

Hitting out at Ram Gopal Yadav (without naming him) Muyalam said, “Some ministers are just psychophants. We should remove our weaknesses not fight with each other.”

A day after a series of revenge sackings within the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday called a meeting of MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior party leaders to find ways to resolve the current political crisis in the party.

Monday’s meeting is certainly going to be crucial for Akhilesh Yadav’s fate as the Chief Minister of the state.