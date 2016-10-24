Samajwadi Party Rift: Mulayam Singh holds meet with Akhilesh, Shivpal at his home

The tussle in Samajwadi Party will prove to be its nemesis in the coming polls.

Lucknow, Oct 24: After that tumultuous meeting UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is on his way to Mulayam Singh’s home to meet him. Shivpal Yadav is also heading to Mulayam’s home.

What we know so far is that Akhilesh Yadav will not be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister. Mulayam Singh Yadav stated that at the end of a chaotic meet at the party headquarters in Lucknow today. The meeting was inconclusive, and saw son and father shout at each other and both broke down during emotional speeches.
Mulayam laid down the rules for future when he said he can’t leave Amar Singh or Shivpal Yadav. “All of Amar Singh’s sins are forgiven,” said Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had once expelled him from the Samajwadi Party. Mulayam said today “Amar Singh is my brother” and called Shivpal Yadav a “grassroots leader”.

