Samajwadi Party Rift : Are Yadavs United ?

Lucknow, Oct 25: A day after the split in the Samajwadi Party came out in the public, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed the media today.

Here’s what he said.

>> I’ve always worked for people’s interest and will continue to do so

>> Humara parivaar ek hai, party ek hai, poori taakat ek hai (Our family is one, our party is here, our strength is one)

>> I have full faith in people, they will support us again, give us a mandate and decide who CM will be

What is interesting to see is that while Shivpal Yadav is present at the press meet, his son Akhilesh is absent.