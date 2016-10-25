Samajwadi Party Rift : Are Yadavs United ?
Lucknow, Oct 25: A day after the split in the Samajwadi Party came out in the public, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav addressed the media today.
Here’s what he said.
>> I’ve always worked for people’s interest and will continue to do so
>> Humara parivaar ek hai, party ek hai, poori taakat ek hai (Our family is one, our party is here, our strength is one)
>> I have full faith in people, they will support us again, give us a mandate and decide who CM will be
What is interesting to see is that while Shivpal Yadav is present at the press meet, his son Akhilesh is absent.