Samajwadi Party silver jubilee event today; RJD, JD-U leaders to attend

Lucknow, Nov 05: Samajwadi Party’s Rajat Jayanti, or silver jubilee, programme will be held today in Lucknow. Party workers have started gathering at the venue.

Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Deve Gowda, among others, will attend the fete.

The silver jubilee event, after Akhilesh Yadav’s rath yatra, is seen as another step in the direction of easing the strained relations within the Yadav clan and the party.

Thousands of Samajwadi Party workers will throng the Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow.

Janeshwar Mishra park in one of the biggest parks in entire Asia and Samajwadi Party claims that it will play host to 3-4 lakh workers. Special emphasis have been made to ensure that the function should be a grand success.

Close to 20 thousands chairs have been placed at the venue and several speakers put up at various parts of the park so that people can listen to the speeches of the leaders without overcrowding the main venue.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by police to ensure security of VVIP guests and party workers. “Besides a DIG level officer, there would be five Superintendents of Police (SP), 24 ASPs, 39 Circle Officers and a considerable number of PAC personnel as part of the security cover for the event,” IG, Lucknow Zone, A Satish Ganesh said.