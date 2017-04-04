Samajwadi Party women wing president Shweta Singh resigns from party.

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, April 4: Shweta Singh, the women’s wing president of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party on Tuesday. Shweta Singh had contested in the recent;y concluded election, from Lucknow East. She was appointed as the president of women wing on February 21, 2016, replacing Geeta, who was appointed in July 2014.

She was believed to be Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav‘s loyalist. Earlier in February, Shivpal Yadav said the Samajwadi veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav that he would soon take a decision on launching a new faction.

Shivpal Yadav’s statement came just a day after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav blamed his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for the party’s debacle in the state assembly elections. (ANI)