Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee event begins; top ‘Janata Parivar’ leaders attend

Lucknow, Nov 05: Samajwadi Party’s silver jubilee celebration has begun.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party state chief Shivpal Yadav, senior Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav reached at the venue in Lucknow.

The event is seen as a prelude to a Bihar-like mega alliance of ‘like-minded’ parties to keep the Bharatiya Janat Party at bay in UP.

“Jaise Bihar se BJP ko khadeda tha usi tarah se Uttar Pradesh se bhi khadena hai (like we outed the BJP from Bihar, we will do it in UP),” Lalu Yadav said.