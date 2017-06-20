Samajwadi Party’s youth wing president, vice-president taken into custody ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit

New Delhi, June 20: Samajwadi Party’s youth wing president Digvijay Singh Dev and vice-president Monu Singh have been taken into custody on suspicion of showing black flags on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow. Noting the reason for the arrest, it is said that according to the report of the LYU, black flags will be shown with protests by the students on the arrival of the Prime Minister on June 21, for whom the police is vigilant and arrests are being made.

Hence, Digvijay Singh Dev was arrested by the Hasanganj Police from his residence in Kalyanpur in Lucknow.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar has ordered the detention of all the suspects in connection with the security of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

