Samantha Ruth and Naga Chaitanya are officially engaged

Hyderabad, Jan 30:The wait is over as proud father Akkineni Nagarjuna called it a wrap and officially announced that his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are officially a couple now. “It’s official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn’t be happier!!” posted Nagarjuna on Twitter.

It’s true that Nagarjuna simply “cannot express his happiness is words” as both of his sons are ready for a wedlock soon. Samantha and Chaitanya exchanged their rings in a private function in Hyderabad. Like his brother’s event, this one also saw only close relatives of Akkineni family and some big stars attending the event.

Chai’s sibling Akhil, who got engaged to Shriya Bhupal last year, also couldn’t hold the news and wished the couple. “My brother and my new sister! I’m the happiest thammudu in the world. Love you guys !,” Akhil tweeted.

Chai-Sam’s wedding is the most awaited in T-town as many a time the couple was seen sharing a lot of frames at many celebrity parties and there were also a plethora of reports asking, “When is it gonna happen!”. While the love story started way back in 2009, only this day makes it official that Karthik got Jesse (Yem Maya Chesave?).

Nagarjuna tweets might have been confusing for some thinking how his mother is his daughter, but it’s actually a role from the grand Akkineni movie, Manam, where Samantha was Naga’s mother in a different life! The film had three generations of the legendary ANR family. This included Akkineni Nageswarao Rao himself, which made it his last film. In fact, it was the only movie where we saw ANR, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil together on screen.

Now the next big events will be the wedding bells of Akkineni siblings!