Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 28: Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru respectively.

Although the BJP is the largest party among the voters, there is expected to be no drama after the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) made it clear that like last year, they would work together to ensure victory for their candidates as mayor and deputy mayor.

While, BJP boycotts Bengaluru Mayor election.
