Samsung announces launch of two Chrome laptops with touchscreen and Android support at CES2017

Seoul,Jan 5:Samsung has announced two of its Chrome OS based laptops — Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro at the Consumer Electronics Show that come with a touch screen display and support for Android apps. The price of the Plus version is $449 (approx Rs 30,500) and will hit the shelves in February, while the other in the second quarter of 2017.

Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook pro are both convertible laptops, meaning you can flip the screen 360-degree and use it as a tablet. HP already has something similar with Chromebook 11 G5 and so does Acer with its R 11 2-in-1. But Samsung bundles a stylus with its Chromebooks, same as what you get with a Galaxy Note 5 (or you would have got with your Note 7) that allows you to write and draw using pre-loaded applications — Google Keep and Samsung ArtCanvas. Samsung say the pen is newly developed and has a tip measuring 0.7mm for precise screen capturing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and Apple iPad pro are big screen tablets shipping with a stylus and Samsung’s Chromebooks will offer a much cheaper alternative. Google added stylus support to Chrome OS in mid-2016 and uses software to predict where the user will position the pen next to improve its responsiveness.

Both the Chromebooks are fitted with mobile grade chipsets with 4GB RAM and 32GB e.MMC storage. The only difference is that the Pro version uses Intel Core M3 processor, while the other has an ARM-based Hexa-core CPU with 2xA72 cores and 4xA53 cores. The latter may have better performance and graphics (and hence a higher price) but both drive the same 2400 x 1600 display, resolution a notch above 1080p.

The laptops have an all-metal chassis, use Corning Gorilla Glass 3 over the display and weigh about 1.08Kg. They have a fan-less design measuring 0.55? at the thickest part. It carries a full-size keyboard and track pad, a 39Wh battery with a Type C USB port for charging. In fact it two ports of this kind that support fast data transfer and 4K display output.