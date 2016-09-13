Samsung decided to halt television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 in South Korea

Seoul, Sep 13: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to halt television advertisements for the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea until the firm can resume new sales of the phone, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The person said ads already paid for would run until the end of their respective contracts but TV advertisements for the phones should end in South Korea sometime this week.

The person, who was not authorised to speak to media on the matter, declined to be identified. A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

Samsung Electronics announced on September 2 a recall of its oversized “phablet” after faulty batteries caused some handsets to burst into flames during charging.

Since then, airlines and air safety agencies around the world have warned passengers against using them on flights. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission Friday urged Note 7 owners to stop using the device.

As concern grew over the battery catching fire, with more cases reported last week, Samsung on Sunday escalated its warning, telling Note 7 users around the world to immediately turn the device off.