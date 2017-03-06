Samsung Galaxy A7 And A5 Launched In India

New Delhi, March 06: South Korean Mobile giant Samsung has launched it’s Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A5 in India. It was first launched in Russia ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017.

The company launched Galaxy A7 at a price range of at Rs 33,490 and Galaxy A5 at Rs 28,990.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 features a 5.7-inch screen while the Samsung Galaxy A5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen.

Both the handsets will be available for buying from March 15, with pre-bookings started from Monday itself via Samsung’s online store as well as via offline retailers.

The A5 and A7 2017 will be available in two colours: Black Sky and Gold Sand.

This time Samsung added IP68 certification for water and dust resistance along with an enhanced camera.

The only differences between both the devices are the display size, battery capacity and the price.

“At Samsung, we are always committed to innovating as per the need of our costumers to ensure that they have the most advanced and modern products in the tech market today.”

-Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India

“The latest Samsung Galaxy A series is a proof of our commitment. We have consolidated our user’ feedback on our previous models along with our unique design approach and features, to give an added performance and premium experience to our users,” Asim Warsi said.

The devices come with a 32GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable to 256GB via microSD card. A fingerprint scanner (placed on the home button), it has Always-on Display which helps to check time, calendar an notification, a USB Type-C port coupled with a 3.5mm audio jack, Samsung Pay support and features like Samsung Cloud and Secure Folder.

In terms of hardware specs, the Samsung A5 comes with a 5.2-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display and a 1.9GHz octa-core Exynos 7880 processor clubbed with Mali-T830MP3 GPU under the hood.

“With advanced 14nm FinFET process technology, Exynos 7880 consumes up to 36 per cent less power than its predecessor built on 28nm HKMG process at the same performance level,” claims Samsung India.

On the camera side, the Samsung A5 comes with a 16 MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash and 1080p video recording.

On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 1080p video recording.

It features a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging support. On the software side, the mobile runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The connectivity options for both the smartphones remain the same.