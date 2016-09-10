New Delhi, Sep 10: In the latest, Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has been banned on all flights in India. Director General of Civil Aviation has banned flyers from carrying the Samsung smartphone in check-in bags.

Air passengers, from now on, can only carry these phones in hand bags and that too in switched off mode during the entire flight.

In a public notice Government’s Office of Director General of Civil Aviation said, “Airlines are advised to ensure the following for the safety of aircraft operations and its occupants: Not to turn on or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone on board the aircraft. Not to stow them in any checked-in baggage.”

The decision to prohibit use or carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phone on board an aircraft was for the safety of aircraft operations and its occupants, the DGCA said.

Samsung had last week recalled its Galaxy Note 7 devices after finding some of their batteries exploding or catching fire.

Samsung’s Note 7s are being pulled from shelves in 10 countries, including South Korea and the US, just two weeks after it was launched.

Samsung said it has confirmed 35 instances of Note 7s catching fire or exploding.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had already issued a warning to people not to charge or switch on Note 7 in the flying aircraft in the country.