Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Firing : Vistara Airlines prohibits Note 7 on its flights

New Delhi, Oct 18: Domestic full service carrier Vistara on Monday said it has banned carrying of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones on its aircraft – including check-in baggage, a day after Malaysian budget airline AirAsia announced a similar move.

Carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones is prohibited on Vistara flights, both in hand luggage and check-in luggage, Vistara informed its customers in a tweet.

Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia had on Sunday announced that it would not permit carrying Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note series mobile phones including recalled and replacement devices – in cabin bags, check-in baggage or as cargo following a recent ban by US Department of Transport on the device and reports of replacement units catching fire.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials had early this month said that the aviation regulator was in the process of issuing a fresh advisory on the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones onboard aircraft after getting latest inputs from its US counterpart, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Earlier, the aviation regulator had on September 9 completely banned the use of Galaxy Note 7 on board flights as also carrying them in checked-in baggage, which it partially lifted on September 30. The restrictions do not apply to “Samsung Galaxy Note 7 purchased after September 15, 2016, which have green battery charge indication on their screen”, the regulator had said in a notice on September 30.