Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 7 phablet in August

Samsung has finally revealed the launch date for its next phablet flagship, and at the same time confirmed the successor to the Galaxy Note 5 will be called the Galaxy Note 7.

The new Note-series smartphone will be unveiled on August 2

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be announced at an event in New York on August 2 that kicks off at 8:30pm IST.

The South Korea company has confirmed that there will be simultaneous events in Rio de Janeiro and London.

Apart from sharing the official teaser for the ‘Galaxy Note Unpacked 2016’, Samsung also claimed that the new S Pen, which will be part of the Galaxy Note 7, will come with “added functionalities.”

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 7 is expected to sport an iris scanner in the front, which will come handy for biometric locks and has been claimed to be more reliable than fingerprint scanners.

The handset is said to come in Black Onyx, Silver Titanium, and Blue Coral colours. For specifications, the Galaxy Note 7 is said to run a revamped UI from Samsung based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

It would sport a USB Type-C port, and also come with a 6-inch QHD Super Amoled dual-edge display.

It is likely to feature 4GB of RAM and offer three inbuilt storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB (with the choice to expand as well).

The Galaxy Note 7 is rumoured to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 3600mAh battery.