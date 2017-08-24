Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launched in New York City,upcoming Samsung Gear S smartwatch to be unveiled in Berlin

Seoul,August24:Samsung has finally announced the much awaited Galaxy Note 8 in New York City on Wednesday. Ahead of the Note 8 launch, rumours were that the Samsung may also unveil two new smartwatches, which were expected to be the successors of the Gear Fit2 and Gear S3. But, that didn’t happen. Instead, reports now claim that the company will announce a new Gear S smartwatch at IFA trade show that is to start in Berlin next week.

The new comes from DJ Koh, the president of Samsung’s mobile division, and was first reported by Sammobile. He said, “If we can put in place properly a smartwatch that can monitor everything for your health and provide the information, then the market will grow. Today’s sensors do not look like enough.” The upcoming smartwatch is expected to be the successor of the Gear S3 classic and Gear S3 frontier which were announced last year. The smartphone is set to be called Gear S4. However, Samsung is yet to confirm the name. DJ Koh didn’t talk about the features/specs that the smartwatch may be seen with.

Although the specification of the smartwatch isn’t confirmed yet, there are chances that it may come with the company’s all-new virtual assistant – Bixby, which is now available globally. To recall, Bixby first landed in the US a month ago, and is now available globally. It is noteworthy that, Bixby in any country will only understand two languages — US English and Korean.

The upcoming Samsung Gear S smartwatch is expected to come with usual updates like — faster processor and improved battery life. While on the design front, the smartwatch is said to see a major design changes when compared to the last year’s Gear S3. It is also rumoured that the upcoming Gear smartwatch is going to be the first Gear smartwatch by Samsung to come with Tizen 3.0 operating system. No further details about the smartwatch is known as of yet.

Meanwhile, Evan Blass tweets about another smartwatch that Samsung is reportedly going to unveil very soon. It is the Gear Fit2 Pro. This smartwatch will be the successor of the Fit 2 which was announced last year. According to Blass, the dedicated page for Fit2 Pro watch was made live by the company bymistake. This probably means that Samsung may unveil the Gear Fit2 Pro alongside the Gear S4 in the coming IFA event. Note: Samsung took down the page soon after it was made live.

The South Korean smartphone maker finally unveiled the much rumoured Galaxy Note 8. The company will reportedly bring this Note 7 successor to the Indian stores sometime around the second week of September. The phablet globally be available for buying from September at a price tag of $930, which roughly comes around – Rs 59,561. The key features of the phablet include — 6.3-inch infinity display, dual cameras at the back, Snapdragon 835 and Bixby assistant.