Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge explodes in US while Charging

New York, Oct 25 :After the Note 7 fiasco, a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge owner in the US has claimed that the device which he received as a replacement for the Note 7 exploded while charging.

According to the PhoneArena website, the person went to a popular US wireless carrier’s store with a damaged Samsung Galaxy S7 edge — the highest-selling device from the South Korean tech giant.

The customer claimed he received the unit two weeks ago after turning in his replacement Note 7 smartphone (version 2 with the “safe” battery).

“According to the owner, it was charging overnight using the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) charger,” the report added.

Last month, a construction worker in Ohio sued Samsung after his Galaxy S7 edge exploded.

“The victim suffered second and third degree burns and had to go through painful skin grafts,” PhoneArena reported.

Three US customers from different states — Nevada, Pennsylvania and California – have already complained about the fire-prone Note 7 devices and may go for a class-action lawsuit against Samsung.

The suit filed in the US District Court in Newark, New Jersey, accuses Samsung Electronics America of fraud and breach of warranty and good faith, NBC News reported.

In a setback to Samsung Electronics on Monday, 527 owners of Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for inconvenience experienced after the discontinuation of the device.

According to the Harvest Law Office here, the plaintiffs filed the case with the Seoul Central District Court, seeking 500,000 won (US$440) in compensation each, Yonhap news agency reported.

Ko Young-yeel, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the rights of the consumers were infringed upon as Samsung halted production of the device and asked them to get replacements for other models.

“The consumers were also deprived of their rights to get after-sales service,” he said during a press conference held in front of the court. “(Samsung) should compensate for the mental distress caused by such a situation,” Young-yeel added.

Earlier this month, Samsung permanently halted sales and production of the fire-prone Note 7, about two months after the device’s launch.

The South Korean firm estimated that it will lose $3 billion in operating profits over the next six months due to the withdrawal of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.

–IANS