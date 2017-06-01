Samsung Galaxy S8Plus variant launched for Rs 74,990

After receiving a good response to its flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Samsung India on Thursday launched a new variant of Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Priced at Rs 74,990, the device can be pre-booked on Samsung Shop and Flipkart starting June 2. The delivery will begin from June 9.

“The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory is the ultimate device for users who aspire to explore new possibilities, are always on top of their game, and for whom, multi-tasking is a way of life,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Available in Midnight Black colour, the new variant has a bezel-less dual-edge Infinity Display.

It also has Samsung Pay, a mobile payment service with defence-grade security platform Samsung Knox, and a personal assistant called Bixby.

The device has a 12MP rear camera with multi-frame processing and optical image stabilisation. It has an 8MP auto-focus front shooter.

It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and boasts a 3,500 mAh battery.

As an introductory offer, the customers will be eligible for a free wireless charger.