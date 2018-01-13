Samsung Galaxy S9 retail box leaked; Wireless charging, super speed technology

New Delhi, Jan 13: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones were scheduled to be launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late February. But before the date, a retail box of Samsung Galaxy S9 has been uploaded on Reddit spotted on Reddit, revealing certain specifications on the upcoming smartphone.

According to the image, Samsung Galaxy S9 is rumoured to come with a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with rounded corners, like Galaxy S8 also will feature the Infinity Display along with glass and metal design.

Samsung Galaxy S9 will have the usual single 12MP lens at the back. The leaked retail box hints at Super Speed technology for the camera, apart from the regular Dual Pixel which was introduced with Galaxy S7 series. The 12MP camera will also support OIS (optical image stabilisation), Super slow-mo, and two different aperture sizes – f/1.5 and f/2.4. Samsung Galaxy S9 will get an 8MP auto focus (AF) camera on the front.

The box also claim the phone will feature IP68 water and dust resistance,IP68, meaning the phones can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. The phone could come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Stereo Speakers on the Galaxy S9 as well as earphones will be tuned by AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the company’s own Exynos 9810 processor. The phone will also have 6GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB memory options.