Samsung Galaxy S9 will hit markets by February 25, complete revamp to camera

Samsung has officially announced the date on which the world will get to see the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships. The successor to last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be unveiled the Mobile World Congress 2018 on February 25 in its Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event. Samsung’s invitation to the world hints at a ‘reimagined camera’ module.

The invite teases with a ‘9’ that clearly indicates the ninth generation of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S series smartphones. The invite reads out — “If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say.” This indicates that the rumours about the Galaxy S9 featuring a variable aperture camera with f/1.5 to f/2.4. Samsung could be using their latest ISOCELL sensor that will help the company achieve a notable improvement in the camera department. The ‘9’ also hints at a possibility that Samsung might be sticking to a single lens rear camera.

The invite also hints at a neon-themed colour palette for this year’s Samsung flagships, especially with the neon-purple ‘9’. We could also be seeing a dandelion-themed user interface (UI) on the Galaxy S9, similar to 2013’s Galaxy S3. Nothing else can be derived out of the teaser invite but we expect the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to adorn a familiar S8 look with Infinity Display, the latest Exynos 9000 series chipset and custom build of Android Oreo. Stay tuned for all the details related to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.