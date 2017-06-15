Samsung India  launched Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro at a price of Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,90

New Delhi, Jun 15: Samsung India launched Samsung Galaxy J7 Max and Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, expanding its best-selling mid-range of Galaxy J smartphones with innovative features like the revolutionary Samsung Pay and all-new Social Camera. Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro will be offered to consumers at a price of Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900, respectively in Black and Gold colours.

Galaxy J7 Max will be available across retail stores starting June 20, 2017 while Galaxy J7 Pro will hit the stores mid-July onwards. Announcing the launch of these smartphones, Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said that Samsung Galaxy J-series has been a flagbearer of Samsung’s commitment to Indian consumers.

The J series ‘Make for India’ innovations like Ultra Data Saving, S bike mode, S Power Planning have added immense value to J smartphones. These innovations have addressed specific functional issues of consumers and have aided the emergence of J series as the favourite smartphone series of Indian consumers. Samsung is carrying forward this legacy by introducing revolutionary Samsung Pay and Social Camera on new devices Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro.

“Samsung J series holds leadership position in the mass-mid segment smartphone market and continues to witness a healthy demand from Indian customers. At Samsung, we listen to our consumers and bring out meaningful innovations that help enhance people’s lives. Considering the increasing market demand in the mid segment, we have launched two new models, Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro.

The superior specifications along with disruptive innovations of Samsung Pay and Social Camera on these devices will further consolidate our leadership position,” said Mr Walia. Both the smartphones sport a 13MP front camera with an f1.9 lens and back camera (flat back in Galaxy J7 Pro) with an f1.7 lens, and flash, features that were till now available only in Samsung’s flagship phones.

The f1.7 and f1.9 lenses enable users to take stunning low light photos and bright selfies even in dimly lit areas. Galaxy J7 Max, powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, a 3,300mAH battery and 4GB of RAM makes multi-tasking seamless. Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 1.6 Octa-core Exynos processor with 3GB of RAM and a 3,600mAH batter ensuring an uninterrupted user experience