Samsung launches 2 new J-series smartphones

New Delhi, Sep 19 : South Korean giant Samsung on Monday expanded its J-series portfolio by launching Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J7 Prime smartphones that offer indigenously developed S-secure and S-power planning features.

The features, developed in Samsung’s India R&D centre, provide the devices better security and more battery power along with a host of other functionalities.

The Galaxy J5 Prime is available for Rs 14,790 and Galaxy J7 Prime is priced at Rs 18,790.

Galaxy J7 Prime has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is packed with an octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory (expandable up to 256GB).

The dual-SIM device packs a 3,300 mAh battery and a separate memory card tray. It has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter.

Meanwhile, Galaxy J5 Prime comes with a five-inch HD display, a quad core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard memory (expandable up to 256GB).

The device comes with a 2,400 mAh battery. It has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter.

The devices are available in two colours — black and gold.