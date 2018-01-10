Samsung launches Galaxy A8+ with 6GB RAM

| By : Web Desk

New Delhi, January 10: Samsung has launched its much awaited smart phone Galaxy A8+ on Wednesday. The company earlier announced the launch date and venue of the phone launch without naming the new addition to the much loved Galaxy series. But later Samsung Mobile India revealed the name of the phone and confirmed that the new handset will be Galaxy A8+ via Twitter.

The phone was recently launched in Vietnam and it will be exclusively available via Amazon in India from January 10, Wednesday.

Nougat-based smartphone brings some impressive features to the table such as Infinity Display design, water- and dust-resistant body, and up to 6GB RAM. The phone retails for for Rs 32,990 in India.

Galaxy A8+ features