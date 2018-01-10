Samsung launches Galaxy A8+ with 6GB RAM
New Delhi, January 10: Samsung has launched its much awaited smart phone Galaxy A8+ on Wednesday. The company earlier announced the launch date and venue of the phone launch without naming the new addition to the much loved Galaxy series. But later Samsung Mobile India revealed the name of the phone and confirmed that the new handset will be Galaxy A8+ via Twitter.
The phone was recently launched in Vietnam and it will be exclusively available via Amazon in India from January 10, Wednesday.
Nougat-based smartphone brings some impressive features to the table such as Infinity Display design, water- and dust-resistant body, and up to 6GB RAM. The phone retails for for Rs 32,990 in India.
Samsung India Launches #GalaxyA8Plus with Infinity Display and Dual Front Cameras. It will be available in Black and Gold colours and will be priced at INR 32,990. @SamsungMobileIN
— SamsungNewsroomIN (@SamsungNewsIN) January 10, 2018
Galaxy A8+ features
- 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2220 pixel)
- Infinity Display design with 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Super AMOLED display
- Octa-core processor with two 2.2GHz cores and six 1.6GHz cores
- 16-megapixel back camera with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF with f/1.9 aperture.
- Front features a dual camera setup with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors with f/1.9 aperture.
- Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based smartphone
- 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB capacity
- 3500 mAh battery
- connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and LE, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, and GLONASS.
- The phone measures 159.9×75.7×8.3mm and weighs 191 grams