Samsung launches two new tablets Tab S3 and Book at MWC 2017

Barcelona, Feb 27 Extending its tablet portfolio, South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled two new tablets — Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book — at Mobile World Congress (MWC) here featuring HDR, S Pen and Samsung Flow.

On March 29, Samsung Electronics will unveil the newest Galaxy as part of its endeavor to unbox your phone, the company teased in an invite on Sunday.

Running on Android 7.0 operating system, the Galaxy Tab S3 comes with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display and the Galaxy Book is offered in a 10.6-inch TFT LCD version and 12-inch Super AMOLED version and runs on Windows 10.

“At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users’ diverse needs and demands,” DJ Koh, President of Mobile

Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, told reporters here.

For a safe and secure login, Samsung Flow uses biometric authentication to log-in and can wirelessly tether compatible devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to a tablet.

The S Pen includes convenient features such as “Screen Off Memo” to quickly jot down notes, PDF annotation for easy editing and professional-level drawing with advanced drawing tools.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first Samsung tablet to feature quad-stereo speakers tuned by AKG by HARMAN.

Both tablets include 13MP rear camera which includes auto-focus and a 5MP front camera and supports up to 12 hours of video playback on the Galaxy Tab S3 and up to 10.5 hours of video playback on the Samsung Book (12-inch).

Both devices also support Pogo keyboards with no separate charging or pairing required.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 12-inch is equipped with a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, dual core 3.1GHz and the 10.6-inch with an Intel Core m3 processor, dual core 2.6GHz.

Samsung also announced the Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus, the company’s first-ever Gear VR headset with a controller. The Gear VR with Controller expands Samsung’s virtual reality ecosystem and makes it easier for consumers to enjoy Gear VR experiences.

