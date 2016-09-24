Samsung Note 2 catches fire on flight to Chennai, DGCA warns users

NEW DELHI,Sept24: A Samsung Note 2 phone emitted smoke after reportedly catching fire on a Singapore-Chennai flight of IndiGo on Friday morning when the plane was about to land.

The phone was kept in the overhead bin. “The crew noticed smoke from the bin and found the device was emitting smoke after possibly catching fire. They used fire extinguishers on it,” said a spokesperson of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“We advise flyers to exercise caution while flying with Samsung Note devices . They should either keep these devices switched off or not travel with them,” said a DGCA spokesman.

An IndiGo statement said: “IndiGo confirms that a few passengers travelling on 6E-054 flight from Singapore to Chennai noticed the smoke smell in the cabin this morning (September 23, 2016) and immediately alerted the cabin crew on board. The crew quickly identified minor smoke coming from the hat-rack of seat 23 C and simultaneously informed the pilot-in-command who further alerted the ATC of the situation on board.”

The airline added: “Taking precautionary measure, the cabin crew on priority relocated all passengers on other seats, and further observed smoke being emitted from a Samsung note 2 which was placed in the baggage (of a passenger) in the overhead bin. The crew discharged the fire extinguisher which is as per the standard operating procedures prescribed by the aircraft manufacturer, and quickly transferred the Samsung note 2 into a container filled with water in lavatory.”

A Samsung spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our devices. At Samsung, customer safety is our highest priority. We are in touch with relevant authorities to gather more information, and are looking into the matter.”

The aircraft made a normal landing at Chennai airport, and all passengers were deplaned as per normal procedure. The Samsung mobile will be further examined by the concerned departments. IndiGo has voluntarily informed the DGCA.

“We are thankful to passengers for their vigilance and cooperation extended to the crew on board,” the airline said.

The DGCA has summoned Samsung officials on Monday. The regulator has asked the airline to give it the phone for a probe. This matter will be discussed with Samsung officials on Monday.

The DGCA had earlier asked flyers to keep Samsung Galaxy Note 7 switched off while flying.