Samsung Note 7 phones Ban : DGCA lifts restrictions

New Delhi Sep 30: Heads up Samsung Note 7 users.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has lifted restrictions placed on using and carrying Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on commercial airplanes, but only for devices purchased after September 15, 2016.

The DGCA earlier in September, warned passengers and airlines from turning on or charging Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones when they are on board or storing them in checked-in baggage.

The restrictions will continue to apply to phones purchased before September 15 this year, DGCA said in a statement.

Samsung recalled its Note 7 phones across the globe this month due to faulty batteries, which caused the devices to catch fire, when they are on charge or in normal use.

