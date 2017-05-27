Samsung has now released Galaxy Feel 4.7-inch 720p HD Super AMOLED display

Seoul,May27:After wowing the world with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung has now released a more down to earth budget device in Japan. Dubbed Galaxy Feel, the device comes with average specifications and will go on sale sometime in the middle of June.

The Galaxy Feel runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes with a 4.7-inch 720p HD Super AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage and IP65 dust and water resistance.

The smartphone is powered a 1.6 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery. The device comes with quick charging support and the company claims that it can obtain a full charge in just 110 minutes.

The handset comes with a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer and supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, NFC and Bluetooth 4.2. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is fast becoming a rarity in today’s times.

Design wise, it looks like the smartphone sports a glass back with metal edges. On the imaging front, the device comes with a 16MP camera at the rear alongside a 5MP shooter at the front for selfies. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor which is embedded in the home button up front.

The smartphone is available in three different colors, namely White, Black and Pink and is now up for pre-booking in Japan on NTT DoCoMo’s official website. Pricing details are unknown at the moment.

Samsung looks set to launch a rugged version of its critically acclaimed flagship, the Galaxy S8 soon. The Galaxy S8 Active was spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium recently with a model number of SM-G892A.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S8 comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 5.8-inch ‘Infinity’ display with a QuadHD+ resolution, a stunning bezel-less design, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and a 3,000mAh battery.