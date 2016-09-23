Samsung phone catches fire in midair on Indigo flight

Chennai, September 23: Samsung Galaxy Note 2 phone catches fire in midair on Indigo flight. There were 182 passengers on board. The phone was in passenger’s bag. Crew noticed smoke from cabin. The Singapore flight was diverted to Bengaluru.

Passengers Evacuated through Emergency Doors. The flight is From Coimbatore-to -Chennai-Delhi

DGCA to send advisory to all airlines to advise passengers to carry Samsung Note in switched off mode or avoid carrying them.

“We advise flyers to exercise caution while flying with Samsung Note devices. They should either keep these devices switched off or not travel with them,” said a DGCA spokesperson.

The regulator has asked the airline to give it the phone for a probe. This matter will be discussed with Samsung officials on Monday.

The DGCA had earlier asked flyers to keep Samsung Galaxy Note 7 switched off while flying.