Samsung releases Bixby ,new voice assistant ,noteworthy feature of the recently launched flagship phones,Galaxy S8 and S8+

Seoul,June22:One the many noteworthy feature of the recently launched flagship phones — Galaxy S8 and S8+ is the new voice assistant designed by the company itself — Bixby. Samsung earlier this week reported that they were hiring volunteers to pre-test Bixby, and called it Bixby Early Access Program, where the participants will be able to get their hands on Bixby and try out all its features. It has been just a few days that Samsung talked about the Bixby Early Access Program, and the company has already started rolling out Bixby to the eligible devices.

A report from Droidlife confirms the coming of Bixby, but only to the US for the time being. The report mentioned, “Bixby Voice just showed up on my Galaxy S8, so I’m assuming they are starting to roll it out to those who signed up for the Bixby Early Access Program at the end of last week.” All the Samsung Galaxy S8 users who have subscribed to the Bixby Early Access Program are receiving the new voice assistant update, and just in case if you haven’t, this is what needs to be done.

— Ensure you’re successfully sign-up to the Bixby Early Access Program

— Update all your Samsung apps within the Galaxy Apps store

— After updating, open Bixby and setup for Voice feature (check the screenshot below)

— Like other voice assistant — Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby also need some kind of training to your voice to perform better

Picture Courtesy: DriodLife

Bixby was initially designed with Korean language support only. However, earlier this week some reports claimed that Samsung is planning to expand Bixby to English language as well. And that’s exactly what the South Korean company has done. The screenshots that have been shared by DroidLife pops up in English, and says, “I had trouble catching that.”

Samsung on its official website also states, “After launch, Bixby’s language support will initially begin with Korean, and expand to English and then Chinese. Plans for further language support are tentative. Bixby voice controls will soon be integrated into some of your favorite native apps. Now that Bixby has hit the US market, looks like Samsung is eventually planning to roll out the voice assistant to other countries, especially the English speaking ones first. Yonhap news agency earlier reported that all the English-speaking countries will get the support on their S8 and S8+ very soon. The report further states, “Bixby boasts of “deep-learning” AI technology, allowing it to better communicate with users as it accumulates data.”

An IANS report states, “Samsung had planned to launch the English version at the end of May but it was put off due to problems with language testing. Similar to Apple’s Siri, Bixby is the latest creation that Samsung banks on to reclaim its edge as the world’s top smartphone maker after it suffered a blow to its sales and reputation due to the unsuccessful Galaxy Note 7 that had battery problems.”